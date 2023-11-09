National football league starts Friday

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national football league, 2023-24 season starts tomorrow Friday. The first division is sponsored by Baluwo.

This year, the league will be played at Banjul, Brikama, Serekunda East, Basori, NTTC, Manjai and Soma football grounds. The opening fixtures on Friday feature Marimo against TMT at Manjai and Bombada against Falcons in Brikama.

On Saturday, Real de Banjul meets Fortune FC in Basori, as GAF takes on Greater Tomorrow at Old Yundum. Team Rhino plays Steve Biko at Bakau.

Sunday

Banjul United vs Samger – Banjul

BST Galazy vs Wallidan Old Yundum

Brikama vs Waa Banjul – Brikama