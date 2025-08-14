GAMBIA TO PAY $25K FOR STADIUM, OTHER LOGISTICS TO HOST BURUNDI IN KENYA As homeless Scorpions head for World Cup qualifiers

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation has been charged a whopping Twenty- five thousand dollars by Kenya, for the provision of a stadium and costs of other hosting logistics for the Scorpions’ home game against Burundi in the World Cup qualifiers early next month.

With Gambia’s Independence Stadium still not ready for international matches, the GFF had communicated to Caf indicating its decision to host the match in Kenya. The GFF said the decision to host it in Kenya makes sense since The Gambia will play away to Kenya in the same week in Nairobi. ”It is only logical that we host Burundi (which is not far from Kenya) at the same place rather than flying the team to another venue,” a senior GFF official told The Standard.

The Gambia will play Kenya on September 1 and host Burundi four days later, on 5 September, in the World Cup qualifiers.