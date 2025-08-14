Deaf football team appeals for air tickets to Nigeria

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Deaf Sports Association is frantically working to raise money to buy air tickets for its 25- man national football team to Nigeria, to participate in the West African Deaf football championship starting on the 18 August. The championship will start with athletics and proceeds with football which is where The Gambia is expected to feature.

Lamin Ceesay president of the Deaf Sports Association said his team has received D1 million from the Ministry of Sports but is only enough to cater for their stay in tournament and not airfares.

“We are appealing to good Gambian people, companies and businesses to come to air assistance to be able to play in the tournament,” Ceesay, who is also the vice president of the West African Deaf football body, appealed.

The association can be contacted on 772 8092.