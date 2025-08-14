spot_img
spot_img
24.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, August 14, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Deaf football team appeals for air tickets to Nigeria

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Deaf Sports Association is frantically working to raise money   to buy air tickets for its 25- man national football team to Nigeria, to participate in the West African Deaf football championship starting on the 18 August. The championship will start with athletics and proceeds with football which is where The Gambia is expected to feature.
Lamin Ceesay president of the Deaf Sports Association said his team has received D1 million from the Ministry of Sports but is only enough to cater for their stay in tournament and not airfares.
“We are appealing to good Gambian people, companies and  businesses to come to air assistance to be able to play in the tournament,” Ceesay, who is also the vice president of the West African  Deaf football  body,  appealed.
The association can be contacted on 772 8092.

Previous article
GAMBIA TO PAY $25K FOR STADIUM, OTHER LOGISTICS TO HOST BURUNDI IN KENYA As homeless Scorpions head for World Cup qualifiers
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions