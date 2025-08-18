Gambia Teacher Prize Award to be included in Educational Calendar

- Advertisement -

Madam Bintou Susso, Vice Chairperson of the Namie Foundation, and Mr Lamin Jarjou, Chairperson of the Gambia Teacher Prize Selection Committee, a flagship programme of the Namie Foundation, recently met with Education Ministers to discuss the upcoming Gambia Teacher Prize 3.0.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the recently concluded MoBSE-MoHERST Inter-Ministerial Convergence, included Prof Pierre Gomez, the Hon Minister of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology (MoHERST) and Dr Habibatou Drammeh, the Hon Minister of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE).

During the discussion, Madam Susso and Mr Jarjou updated the Ministers on the activities of the Namie Foundation, emphasising its commitment to recognising and supporting excellence in education across the country.

Most importantly, the meeting was also an opportunity for the Namie Foundation to discuss plans for the third annual Gambia Teacher Prize.

Both Ministers expressed support for the initiative and discussed possible collaborations to ensure the event’s success and institutionalise the Gambia Teacher Prize within the national calendar of education sector events.

The meeting demonstrates the strong partnership between the Government and the Namie Foundation in our shared goal of elevating the teaching profession and improving educational outcomes for all students.

Communications Unit, MoBSE