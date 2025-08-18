Gov’t accelerates health infrastructure expansion

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The government through the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with key development partners, is intensifying efforts to strengthen the country’s health system through major infrastructural expansion, advanced equipment installation, and healthcare workforce development.

During a recent site visit to a newly constructed health facility in Njaw, Dr Ahamdou Lamin Samateh, the Minister of Health acknowledged that not all projects have been completed as scheduled.

While commending those who delivered quality work, the Minister criticised others for poor standards and warned that sabotage construction would not be tolerated, especially where public funds are involved.

“This facility will add tremendous value to the quality of services in this area,” Dr Samateh said. “Work is progressing well, though slightly behind schedule. We’ve engaged the consultants to ensure timely completion so the people of Njaw can start benefiting from it.”

According to Minister Samateh, the Njaw health facility, currently under construction is a 56-bed hospital initiated under the directive of President Adam Barrow.

“It aims to address healthcare gaps in the region and is part of a broader strategy to improve national health indicators. When His Excellency came into office, he inherited very difficult circumstances, especially in the health sector,” Minister Samateh explained.

He said most health facilities were dilapidated and lacked life-saving equipment, and significant capacity gaps.

”This visit highlighted several ongoing initiatives, including the installation of life-saving medical equipment some of which are already operational. Capacity building is also underway, with over 100 Gambian doctors currently specialising in various medical fields, such as internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and obstetrics.”

He said nurses are advancing in anaesthesiology and midwifery while new academic programmes in pharmacy and dentistry are being developed through partnerships with the University of The Gambia.

The Minister stated that a key milestone is the construction of a new central medical store in Lamin, supported by the Global Fund. He said the World Bank and WHO are also instrumental in providing technical guidance and financial support, with several health facilities being funded through national resources, notably the one in Njaw, CRR.

Dr Nathan Bakiyata, WHO rep, praised the government’s integrated approach to health infrastructure, emphasising the importance of efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.

“They also stressed the need for stronger coordination among development partners to maximise the impact of limited resources, given the decline in global development aid. As we expand our infrastructure, we must also finish these buildings to the highest standards,” said Dr Nathan.

He said these facilities are long-term investments that will serve generations.

“Our collective goal is a resilient, efficient, and high-quality health system.”

The tour included inspections of various projects encompassing renovation, expansion, and new builds — reflecting a countrywide overhaul of the health sector.

To combat these issues, the administration launched a multi-faceted plan focusing on infrastructure upgrades, staff accommodation, and access to essential equipment. ‎

Dr Samateh added that these initiatives are essential for achieving universal health Coverage, with a focus on equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The inspection team also visited numerous health posts, which have been either newly constructed or renovated, reinforcing the administration’s holistic approach to health system strengthening.

‎As construction and improvements continue, officials say the goal remains to build a dignified, modern health sector that meets the needs of every citizen — from the city to the most remote village.