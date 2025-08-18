New Director announced for MRC Unit – Gambia

- Advertisement -

Professor Ed Clarke will take over the role of Director of MRC Unit – The Gambia at LSHTM from Umberto D’Alessandro on 1 April 2026.

Professor Clarke is currently the Theme Lead for Vaccines & Immunity at MRC Unit The Gambia, where he has been a Principal Investigator since 2012. He brings exceptional experience in vaccine research and paediatric infectious diseases, with notable contributions in clinical trials, B-cell immunology, and epidemiology. His work has consistently advanced regional health priorities and he has played a pivotal role in securing funding to support the Unit’s growth and long-term impact.

Professor Clarke said: “The Unit here in The Gambia is an incredible place to work and has a remarkable history of delivering science which has impacted on public health policy and hence lives across sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. I very much look forward to supporting the next phase of our growth which will ultimately be driven by the talented and committed colleagues from The Gambia, West Africa and beyond whom I am honoured to call colleagues and friends.”

Welcoming him to the role, LSHTM Director Professor Liam Smeeth said: “Professor Clarke has an exceptional track record as a scientist and a clear vision for further developing the Unit as a centre of excellence in West Africa. I very much look forward to working in partnership with him to build on the success of the Unit.”

Professor Clarke has a PhD in Immunology from the University of Bristol and an MSc in Molecular Medicine from Imperial. As a lifelong learner, he obtained a postgraduate diploma in Paediatric Infectious Diseases from the University of Oxford, an MSc in Epidemiology from LSHTM, and a graduate certificate in statistics from the University of Sheffield.

He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians, and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (UK). In addition to his clinical paediatrics cover in the Unit, he is an Honorary Consultant in Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Bristol, having previously been a lecturer and clinical research fellow at the University of Bristol.

He continues to lecture at LSHTM and sits on The Gambia Government/MRC Joint Ethics Committee, Research Governance Committee at LSHTM, and the Unit’s Scientific Coordinating and Leadership Board.

Dr Ceri Williams, MRC Executive Director for Challenge-Led Themes, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Medical Research Council, I warmly welcome the appointment of Professor Ed Clarke as the new Director of the MRC Unit The Gambia at LSHTM. Professor Clarke brings extensive research expertise and a deep understanding of the Unit’s mission as its current Head of Infant Immunology, making him ideally placed to lead its next phase of scientific excellence and impact.

“I would also like to express our deep appreciation to Professor Umberto D’Alessandro for his outstanding leadership over the past decade. His vision and dedication have significantly strengthened the Unit’s role as a regional and global health leader.”

Professor Smeeth added: “I would also like to express my considerable appreciation and thanks to Professor D’Alessandro for his leadership of MRC Unit The Gambia since 2014, and look forward to continuing to work with him as a Senior Scientist at the Unit after he steps down as Director.”

Professor D’Alessandro has overseen many achievements during his tenure as Unit Director since 2014, including when the Unit joined LSHTM in 2018, and the opening of new state of the art facilities including the Molecular Biology Laboratory in 2021. He also steered the Unit through COVID-19, with the Unit initially running the country’s only diagnostics centre, rapidly building clinical facilities, supporting vaccination programmes, and combatting misinformation. As a Senior Scientist at the Unit, he will focus on his long-running research into malaria elimination and eradication.

The appointment follows an extensive global search and recruitment process, which was supported by executive search specialists.