‘Gambia among countries with highest prevalence of FGM’

By Olimatou Coker

Karl-Frederick Paul, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in The Gambia has said that with 73% of women aged 15 to 49 affected, The Gambia remains among the countries with the highest prevalence of FGM globally.

Fredrick Paul made these remarks recently in a statement on the recent case of the death of baby girl ‘subjected’ to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The UN Country head said FGM continues to endanger the health, rights and lives of girls and women across the country.

“The United Nations reaffirms its commitment to supporting national efforts to eliminate FGM. We stand firmly alongside the tireless work of the Government, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, youth leaders, survivors and community movements in promoting the dignity, rights and well-being of women and girls,” he assured.

According to him no child should ever suffer or lose their life to a practice that is entirely preventable, stressing that the United Nations in The Gambia will continue working with the government to advance sustainable development and ensure the protection and rights of every child and individual, leaving no one behind.

“While the United Nations respects cultural and religious traditions, these cannot be invoked to justify practices that inflict immediate and lifelong health and psychosocial harm to women and girls. As affirmed in the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women: States “should condemn violence against women and should not invoke any custom, tradition, or religious consideration to avoid their obligations with respect to its elimination”, he said.

The UN Country Coordinator commends the Gambia Police Force and the Ministry of Health for their swift response and commitment to enforcing the law and urged all authorities to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for this act are fully held accountable.