Intending pilgrim to Magal convicted for stealing phone  

Amadou J 8

By Amadou Jadama

One Hadim Njie was on Thursday convicted and sentenced to one year, three months imprisonment for stealing a Spark 10 phome from one Amie Jobe.
The convict told the court that he wanted to go to Magal in Touba but had no transport  fares which  compelled him to  steal the phone.
However, presiding Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul court gave the convict an option to pay a fine of D25,000 and ordered  him to pay a compensation of D5000 in default to serve three months in prison.
Prosecutors alleged that the theft happened on 11 July at the Banjul Ferry Terminal.
When the charge was read to the accused and interpreted to him in Wolof, he pleaded guilty.
The court said by virtue of the accused’s voluntary judicial confession to the charge, it has accordingly enter judgement in favor of the prosecution.
In passing his sentencing, Principal Magistrate Krubally said having considered the nature of the offence and the accused’s guilty plea, the court has given him credit for that.
“I also considered his mitigations with very little regard because as a tall, healthy and strong man like the accused could be engaged in other meaningful work to earn a living or to find fares to go to attend Magal in Touba
It is no excuse for him to steal a mobile phone to sell for  fares to Touba. This is wrong and must be discouraged. Therefore I order the accused to pay a fine of D25,000 or in default, serve one year in prison.
Also although the victim Amie Jobe has recovered her phone, she but must have suffered personal delay. The accused is therefore ordered to compensate her D5000 in default to serve three months in prison with the sentences to run consecutively,” Krubally said.
Police prosecution officer 1072 Corporal A Sanneh represented the state while the convict was unrepresented in court.

