Kartong protests’unfair land demarcation’

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a united stand against what they called an alleged unfair land demarcation, residents of Kartong took to the streets yesterday demanding justice over a piece of land given to the Jammeh Kunda Family in Gunjur during a recent official demarcation exercise.

The protesters, comprising youth and the elderly, chanted slogans such as “we don’t want civil war,” “no to illegal demarcation, our land matters,” and “no land grabbing.”

According to Mustapha Manneh, a journalist and native of Kartong, the issue began when the government made demarcations in a disputed land between the Jammeh Kunda family in Gunjur and Berending village without informing the people of Kartong.

He said Kartong became involved because the demarcation ate in to the village by two kilometres, very close to the Snake Farm.

“And in any case Kartong’s land covered the entire Berending and beyond so any demarcation between Gunjur and Berending should be done first in consultations with Kartong, the original custodians of that land,” Manneh argued.

He also clarified that the matter is not even an issue between Kartong and Gunjur as a whole, but only the Jammeh Kunda Family in Gunjur.

Manneh further stated that the Kartong protesters are demanding a border demarcation between Kartong and Gunjur, as well as access to the report of the taskforce set up to investigate the issue.

“Kartong wants to see the findings of the taskforce,” he said.

Bakary Kujabi, one of the protesters, echoed similar sentiments.

He questioned why the taskforce should be led by a native of Gunjur which is a party to the conflict.

The protesters called on government to listen to their concerns and work towards a solution that will benefit all parties.