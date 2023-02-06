GAMBIA TO TAKE HOME MATCH ABROAD AGAIN

The Gambia’s home match against Mali in the 2023 Africa nations cup qualifier scheduled for the end of March will have to be played abroad for lack of a standard stadium.

The Independence Stadium is currently under-going massive rehabilitation is not approved by Caf in its latest classification of football grounds around the continent.

Late last year the Gambia government started a D100M project that it said will transform the facility to a modern center-piece for sports and crowd events.

The home fixture against Mali coming on the weekend of March 26 -28 will now have to be staged outside The Gambia. A previous home match in the qualifiers, against South Sudan, was played in Thies, Senegal on June 4 last year.

It is not known yet known where the next will be but subsequent high level Gambian matches involving the age categories were played in Morocco.

The GFF is not immediately available for comments on where the Gambia – Mali match would be played. A week before that match though, The Gambia will travel to Mali for the first leg of the fixture – March 21.