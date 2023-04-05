Gambia U-20 captain Saine joins AC Horsens

Top first division side and current league leaders Falcons FC yesterday announced that their young center back Alhagie Saine, has officially joined Danish Superliga side AC Horsens.

Saine, also the Gambia U-20 captain initially signed a six-month initial loan with an option of a ‘three year’ permanent deal in January, following his successful trial with the Supaliga side in November 2022. The player who helped his team to a second-place finish in the African youth championship in Egypt last month has since left for Denmark.