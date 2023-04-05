Gambia gets Tanzania and South Africa in Caf schools football draw

The Gambia’s representative in the finals of the African schools football championship Scan Aid of Brufut, will compete in the girls’ category in Group A. The group also comprises Edendale Technical School of South Africa and Fountain Gate Dodoma Secondary School of Tanzania. The draw was made in Durban yesterday where the tournament kicks off today. The Gambia team arrived in Durban yesterday. Scan Aid are the Wafu Zone A champions and will be competing for the title and its USD300,000 cash prize.