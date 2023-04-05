GAMBIA PICKS TEAM FOR AFRICAN YOUTH ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

GAA tasks 24 athletes to fly Gambia’s flag in Zambia

The Gambia Athletics Association GAA is sending a 24-man strong athletics team to the African youth championship in Zambia later his month. The team include 11 female and 13 male athletes who will compete in track and field events.
The continental meeting will feature athletes within the range of U-18 and 20. The competition will take place from the 29th of April to the 3rd of May in Lusaka, Zambia.
According to the Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association the bulk of the athletes in the team are selected from the recently concluded interschool’s championship

List of athletes and officials
Female athletes

team 1
  1. Mariama Camara
  2. Isatou Sey
  3. Naya Njie
  4. Aminata Jammeh
  5. Jarry Jallow
  6. Hawa Sonko
  7. Sainabou Colley
  8. Adama Marena
  9. Sainabou Senghore
  10. Maimuna Jallow
  11. Hawa Badjie
    Male atheltes
team 2 1
  1. Christopher M. Renner
  2. Muhammed Camara
  3. Momodou Fanneh
  4. Ousainou Camara
  5. Musa Drammeh
  6. Dawda Jarju
  7. Muhammed Jadama
  8. Kebba Makalo
  9. Sulayman Jallow
  10. Modou Sanneh
  11. Raphael Demba
  12. Amadou Mballow
  13. Lamin Camara
    Officials.
  14. Musa P Manneh (GAA)
  15. Isaac Kebba Jones (coach)
  16. Mam Keway Ceesay Njie (coach)
  17. Dawda Danso (physiotherapist)

