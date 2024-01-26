Gambia U-20 to play in African Games in March

- Advertisement -

The participating teams for the football event (men and women) of the African Games, Accra 2023, have been finalized.

For the men’s category, the CAF Executive Committee resolved that the eight Quarterfinalists at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 together with the host Ghana will qualify for the event. The same age category applied during the U-20 AFCON will be adopted.

The teams are: Benin, Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda.

For the women’s event, the teams that participated in the fourth qualifying rounds of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will qualify for the final tournament of the African Games Accra 2023. The same age category will be applicable.

The eight teams are host Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.

The African Games Accra 2023 will take place from 8-24 March 2024 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Burkina Faso and Nigeria claimed gold in the men’s and women’s events respectively at the last edition of the continental multisport event held in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.