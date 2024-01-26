GROUP SEEKS PERMIT TO PROTEST AGAINST GFF

- Advertisement -

A group of people has written a request for permit to hold a peaceful demonstration against the Gambia Football Federation, GFF.

According to the letter, well circulated in social media, the protest is about alleged mismanagement and derailing of the progress of football by the GFF. The group said the demo is planned for 1 February at Westfield.

Muhammed Ceesay, a football fan and part of the group, said the letter has been submitted and they are waiting for the response of the police.

- Advertisement -

“All what we intend to do is for the authorities and the Gambian people to take a proper look at the failures of the GFF and take action because they represent the country. But for now our focus is to get our permit and once that is done, we will tell the nation how this demo will be conducted and all the reasons for it ,” Ceesay told The Standard.

He said his group is not an organized association but a group of youths wanting changes in the manner football is administered in the country.

”We shall prepare and read out our petition to the media and hand it over to the Ministry of Sports through the Sports Council for action,” he concluded

- Advertisement -

The Standard contacted the GFF where an official who begged for anonymity said football belongs to its members and they have only recently given the current management of the federation a fresh mandate. He said many people who do not even know the functions of the GFF and cannot differentiate it from those of the Ministry of Sports are distorting and politicizing issues.

“Though every Gambian has a right to say what he or she feels about it, but there is now an attempt to politicise football. If the stakeholders who elected the management feel like removing them, they can do so using the laid down rules. And if anyone has evidence of corruption they should bring it forward. I think there are proper ways to become a football stakeholder rather than trying to politicise issues,” our source said.