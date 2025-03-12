Gambia urged to expedite anti-corruption commission

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Development Diaries, a self-styled journalism advocacy group pushing for social change in Africa, has urged the Gambia to expedite the operationalisation of its much awaited Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC.

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has confirmed that funding has been created for the establishment of the ACC before the end of the second quarter of 2025.

But according to the group, the reality of the situation calls for a deeper reflection on the urgent need for swift, decisive action.

“Development Diaries calls on the government of the Gambia to accelerate the establishment of the ACC, moving beyond budget allocations and vetting processes.”

It added: “As we witness developments in the fight against corruption in The Gambia, it is both encouraging and alarming to hear that the ACC is finally being established, albeit the significant delays.”

Minister Jallow had also explained that the delay in the creation of the ACC is not due to the government’s complacency toward corruption; but the careful allocation of funds and resources to ensure the commission’s long-term sustainability.

However, the group said while the minister’s comments offer some hope, they are concerned about the slow pace in addressing one of the most pressing issues of “our time: corruption”.

“This delay is particularly alarming given the widespread public frustration with corruption’s impact on everyday life in The Gambia, undermining trust in government institutions and stalling national development,” the group added.

It said while the government has made steps towards establishing the ACC, the question remains whether those steps are adequate.

“The delays have already been extensive. Public funds continue to be misused, and without a fully operational commission, how much longer will we allow corruption to undermine the integrity of our institutions?,” the group asked.