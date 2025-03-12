Gambia’s Jallow takes over as OMVG high commissioner

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Demba Jallow on Friday took over as the new high commissioner of the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) during a ceremony held at the organisation’s headquarter in Dakar, Senegal.

Jallow took over from Guinean Lansana Fofana for a four-year mandate, renewable once.

Shedding a light on his new responsibility, Demba Jallow confided to The Alkamba Times that the high commissioner contributes to defining the OMVG’s strategy and action plans, in accordance with the guidelines set by the Conference of Heads of State and Government, and the decisions and directives of the Council of Ministers.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that he is also tasked with the responsibility to manage this strategy by implementing the policies, programmes and budgets adopted by the Council of Ministers, in consultation with the committees provided for by the protocols governing OMVG.

Assisted by the secretary general and four directors, the high commissioner, he went on, provides information to and consults with OMVG stakeholders for the optimal development and implementation of OMVG programmes in accordance with the milestones determined by member states.

He then added that the high commissioner represents the organisation between two sessions of the council of ministers. “The decisions he takes are in compliance with the directives of the council of ministers and within the limits of the powers delegated to him”.

- Advertisement -

Jallow holds dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and mathematics and master’s degrees from St Mary’s University in Halifax, Canada and University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, respectively. In addition, he also bagged certificates in energy pricing and regulation, among others.

He served as corporate planning manager of Nawec between 2009 and 2017.

From 2019, he served as regular expert in OMVG council of ministers meetings, before being promoted in 2018 to the post of team leader for OMVG energy project in The Gambia. Subsequently, he later moved to OMVG Dakar office as head of division studies and planning where he rose to the rank of director of environment and sustainable development of OMVG, a position he held successfully until his nomination by the Gambia as high commissioner of OMVG.

Source: Alkamba Times