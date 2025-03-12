Mayor Lowe says decision to deny diaspora voting ‘painful’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The mayor of Banjul has criticised the National Assembly’s decision to reject a provision in the Election Bill that would have allowed diaspora voting. This decision, supported by 25 lawmakers primarily from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and its allies, has sparked widespread backlash, particularly among Gambians abroad and opposition figures.

Critics argue that it disenfranchises a significant segment of the population that contributes heavily to the country’s economy through remittances.

- Advertisement -

The government defended the decision, citing constitutional constraints.

Attorney General Dawda Jallow explained that diaspora voting requires the creation of a specific constituency for Gambians abroad, which would necessitate constitutional amendments.

However, many view these legal justifications as excuses to sideline the diaspora from the political scene.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the decision in a write-up shared with The Standard, Mayor Lowe said it is heartbreaking and painful to witness a modern-day National Assembly turn against the people who influenced the very people who voted them into office.

“This country belongs to all of us. The decision of who should be our president, mayor, or National Assembly members must be for all Gambians to make, no matter where they find themselves. With the right political will, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” she said.

Mayor Lowe added that the contributions of the Gambian diaspora cannot be downplayed.

“Therefore, it is very important for them to be given the platform to exercise their right to vote,” she said.

“Let’s forget about the remittances they bring into the country. I hate it when people narrow down the importance of the diaspora to remittances. The diaspora acts as a bridge between Gambia and their host countries, contributing to economic development, cultural exchange, and political influence through remittances, investments, skills transfer, and advocacy.”

She said the diaspora is tirelessly contributing to addressing development challenges in The Gambia.