‘MURDER’ AT BRUFUT HEIGHTS Police probe ‘killing’ and robbing of ex-banker

The posh coastline settlement of Brufut Heights was the scene of a violent crime on Monday evening when the body of Rueben Andrew, a respected retired banker and former senior official of The Standard Chartered Bank, was discovered at his residence.

In an area with little interaction among residents, it is hard to come by neighbours who might be aware of the incident. So the police relied on accounts from his close family to describe what they found.

According to the police in a statement announcing the incident yesterday, the victim (63), was found motionless by his wife, Victoria Andrew, upon returning home at 5pm on Monday.

The victim was evacuated to Ndeban Clinic, where he was confirmed dead before being transferred to the EFSTH mortuary for further examination.

“Preliminary investigations established evidence of forced entry and theft of valuables in his house, including laptops, phones, and cash amounting to $7,000, £2,000, and between D9,000 to D10,000,” the police said.

They said a ladder and a cutlass were recovered at the scene, while CCTV footage confirmed the presence of the watchman and maid earlier that day. “Both are currently at large and are confirmed to be Sierra Leoneans,” the police statement concluded.

The victim Rueben Andrew was a respected figure in The Gambia’s financial sector, with a career spanning multiple countries.

He began his banking journey in Senegal with BNP Paribas before being deployed to The Gambia as acting general manager. He later held positions at Standard Chartered Bank The Gambia, including Head of Credit Analysis and Head of Sales in Corporate and Institutional Banking. He subsequently worked at SCB Sierra Leone before returning to The Gambia. He later joined UBA in the financial industry.