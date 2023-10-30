Gambia urged to present resolution at UN on atrocities in Palestine

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A former special adviser to President Adama Barrow has urged The Gambia, as the next host of the OIC summit, to take center stage by presenting a new resolution at the United Nations to end Israel’s and atrocities in Palestine.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard over the weekend, opposition Gambia Moral Congress leader Mai Ahmad Fatty said The Gambia can and should position itself as a pivotal player.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s address to the UN Security Council on the issue, Fatty argued: “As I watched and thoroughly listened to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s address the Security Council on Tuesday, I noted one distinct trend in his entire intervention. Besides its glaring falsehoods, fraudulent misrepresentations, brazen indecency, and stupendously deceptive bafoonery, it was replete with incoherent inconsistencies. It was not diplomatic but corruptly dishonest. It was not statesmanlike and therefore must attract a like reaction. It was not sober, but ridiculously shallow. It was a cowardly, infantile misadvocacy in favour of the genocidal regime in Israel to drive home a concocted narrative that even Mr. Blinken did not believe in.”

He said Mr Blinken and his Israeli handlers believe that if they continue the synchronised symphony of lies and deceit repeatedly, the world will buy into it. “It was the acme of international disgust from a powerful representative of a nation that calls itself the greatest democracy on earth, demonstrating the greatest immorality in the history of nations, at the global stage. It’s another poignant reminder of the depraved Hollywood scene where Collin Powel starred on the famous elusive ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq at a similar ignominious comic show that Mr Blinken is now starring at the UN,” Fatty stated.

He said Blinken indeed recognised the right of all peoples to freedom from violence, terrorism, and conflict in one breath but implied that Palestinians were exceptions to “this global truth in the same breath”.

- Advertisement -

“Mr Blinken asserted that all nations should condemn those that support or arm Palestinian resistance, but shamelessly shut his own eyes to the billions of dollars of US military aid to the apartheid regime intended to wipe Palestine and Palestinians from the face of the earth. He used the very theatre and platform to shield and inoculate the genocidal regime against definite punitive international action. We are not against the United States government or American citizens. We are against its blind servile support for the worst regime in the world that renders North Korea saintly even by America’s standards,” he added.

He stressed that Mr Blinken and his cohorts, by their “incomprehensible insensitivity to wanton human carnage in Gaza, absolve fascism and Nazism everywhere”. Consequently, the United States has lost all moral rights and international legitimacy in the global advocacy and enforcement of human rights and democracy”.

“The Gambia today, with no political prisoners and an unprecedented explosion of democratic values, is a better leader in democracy than the United States. There is very little, if any, to learn from the US. This is one way in which the United States is subordinate to The Gambia. I urge the National Assembly to pass a strong Resolution condemning Israel and some nations whose double standards-stained epic proportions,” he concluded.