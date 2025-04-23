spot_img
Gambia News

Gambian activist nominated to Commonwealth Council

Omar Bah 29

By Omar Bah

Ba Samba Drammeh, a prominent Gambian social entrepreneur, has been appointed to serve as Gambia’s representative on the new Commonwealth Council created for Social Work, COSW.

The letter seen by The Standard and signed by Sylvia Daisy Romanus, president of COSW confirmed Mr Drammeh’s nomination to serve in the new body.  Drammeh is expected to  attend an induction webinar on Saturday 3rd May. The first meeting of the new council is planned for Saturday 24 May.

Mr Drammeh is also a human rights advocate and community leader widely recognised for his work in social justice, economic development and international cooperation.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Human Rights Law and Humanitarian Action with specialisations in diplomacy and African studies.

He served as president of the Association of Social Workers in The Gambia since 2019, leading the organisation into international networks and championing sustainable development.

