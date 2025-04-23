Ghana announces 1,000 scholarships for Gambia, others

- Advertisement -

Ghana is offering one thousand scholarships to tertiary students from across the Ecowas region including The Gambia to study in the nation’s universities, President John Dramani Mahama, has announced.

This forms part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and as part of efforts to strengthen regional bonds.

“This is not just a gesture; it is an act of solidarity. It is a bridge to a future where our young people will grow up seeing each other not as foreigners, but as partners,” President Mahama stated in his address at the launch of the Ecowas@50 anniversary celebration in Accra.

The event, on the theme: “Stronger Together for a Brighter Future”, was attended by Liberian president Joseph Boakai, Togolese prime minister, Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, Mr Muhammad BS Jallow, Vice President of The Gambia, former Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and representatives from all the 12-member Ecowas countries.

“As we look to the next 50 years in our unity and solidarity, (as) leaders, let that be our guide on how we respond to insecurity, how we manage our diversity, and how we build our prosperity together,” President Mahama said.