German ambassador inaugurates life changing dental clinic

By Omar Bah

The ambassador of Germany, designated to The Gambia, Klaus Botzet, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art dental clinic over the weekend aimed at providing affordable dental services to Gambians.

The Gambia faces severe shortage of dental personnel and facilities and there are very few dentists and dental clinics, especially outside urban areas, leading to long wait times and limited access to care. Most dental clinics lack basic infrastructure, such as running water and electricity, making even routine care difficult.

Dental caries (tooth decay) rates are high, partly due to increased consumption of sugary foods and drinks—Gambia has one of Africa’s highest per capita sugar intakes. The country’s dental healthcare expenditure is extremely low, with just $0.02 per capita spent on dental care.

To address these challenges, the Jordan Dental Clinic stationed in Dippa Kunda will offer preventive services and oral health education and public awareness.

With a well-trained dental professionals and community health workers, the clinic run by a Gambian philanthropist Ousman Y Bah, is set to address some of the most critical gaps.

In his inaugural speech, Ambassador Klaus Botzet commended Mr Ousman Y Bah for his commendable work and the trust he has maintained with his German friend.

Ambassador Botzet also expressed gratitude to the Gambia government for the support and guidance they provided to Mr Bah throughout the process of constructing the clinic.

“I encourage the government to support the Y Bah Foundation to ensure the clinic’s sustainability,” he said.

The proprietor, Ousman Y Bah, said the idea behind opening the clinic is to ease the challenges dental patients go through to access treatment. He assured government of the foundation’s commitment to continue investing in the country’s health sector to make service more accessible and affordable.

Musa Camara, Director of Health Services – Western Region, expressed government’s gratitude over the inauguration of the clinic.

He said the move compliments government’s effort and commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of every Gambian.

“Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right.”

“The goal of establishing such healthcare facilities is to enhance community health service through the promotion of affordable and accessible healthcare,” he added.

The co-founder and Y Bah’s partner, Prof AR Jordan, recalled that years ago, the issue of dental services was not priority for The Gambia but now it has reached a point where it needs an urgent intervention.