Information commission launches survey to assess readiness of public institutions for ATI

Press release

The Information Commission wishes to inform all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and other public bodies that it has engaged the services of the Centre for Policy Research and Development (CRPD) to conduct a baseline assessment survey on the state of preparedness of public institutions to implement the Access to Information Act.

This survey is a critical step in understanding the readiness of public institutions to fulfill their obligations under the Act.

The findings will guide the commission in offering tailored solutions to help MDAs develop strategies and plans to facilitate the proactive disclosure of information in their custody. It will also enable the commission to work closely with public institutions to devise mechanisms aimed at improving proper record management and archiving practices.

Additionally, the survey outcomes will enable the Information Commission to identify capacity needs within public institutions and design targeted interventions to address these needs effectively.

In light of the above, the Information Commission urges all MDAs to cooperate fully with CRPD by providing the necessary data and information.

Your collaboration is crucial to ensuring the success of this exercise and fostering an environment of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The Access to Information Act obligates all public institutions to create, maintain, organise, and manage their records in a manner that facilitates public access to information as prescribed by law.

By working together, we can ensure that these legal obligations are met and that public institutions are empowered to deliver on their mandates effectively.

For further inquiries or clarification, please contact 9964181/ 2223429/3912624