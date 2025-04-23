Gov’t redeploys senior civil servants

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government yesterday announced a series of redeployments in the civil service.

A statement from Government Spokesperson Ebrima G Sankareh said the changes are “consistent with the government’s philosophy of fostering growth and promoting efficient delivery of resources within all sectors of governance.”

In the new arrangements, Mr Samba Camara Mballow has been appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Interior, while Mr Abdoulie TB Jarra is the new PS at the Office of the Vice President. Mrs Cordu L Jabang has been moved to the Ministry of Information as PS as Mrs Amie Njie-Joof, is now PS at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Also Mr Saikou Trawally, Mr Kajally Sonko, and Mr Fanding Kinteh have been reassigned as deputy permanent secretaries to different ministries.