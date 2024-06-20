GAMBIAN DIASPORA DISCUSS OPPOSITION COALITION FOR 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Gambians in the diaspora with stakeholders in the country have started discussions to create yet another coalition to contest the 2026 presidential election.

The Gambian diaspora were very crucial in the formation of the 2016 coalition that ended former president Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

According to a communiqué shared with The Standard, the diasporans said they are discontented with the current regime’s handling of the Gambian economy, ‘characterized by failed promises, failed healthcare system, failed policies, high [youth] unemployment, high cost of living, increasing crime rate, ailing infrastructure, and chronic corruption’.

The group, calling itself Coalition for System Change, said it aims to lift Gambia’s burden of poor governance.

It draws membership from Gambians around the world with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America.

The group is chaired by Kebba Wally Foon who said all opposition political parties, presidential candidates, civil society organisations, youth organisations, women’s organisations, and interested parties are invited to the inaugural meeting on Saturday.