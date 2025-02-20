Gambian diplomat Dr Alieu Manjang publishes second book in N’ko: Kilondingholu (Orphans)

- Advertisement -

Dr Alieu Manjang, a prominent researcher in Language Policy and advocate for local languages in education, has published his second book in the N’ko script, titled Kilondingholu (Orphans). This marks his second publication within a year, reinforcing his commitment to promoting indigenous languages and literature.

The novel narrates the struggles of Lang Fill’s children—Jonsaba and her siblings—who became the subject of social stigma and discrimination following the tragic and successive deaths of their parents and stepmother. The family’s decision to move from their ancestral compound due to conflicts between the wives of Lang Fill and his elder brother, Lalo, set off a chain of misfortunes. The mistreatment they suffered at the hands of their uncle’s first wife, Tomaring, and the larger community of Koringkunda only strengthened their resilience. Eventually, their patience and perseverance earned them widespread admiration, culminating in their remarkable contributions to their village. Even their once-distant second uncle, Fodayba, a wealthy civil servant who had abandoned them, later sought their kindness and support.

Beyond its compelling storyline, Kilondingholu underscores the virtues of patience and resilience. It also highlights the significant role of women in family structures and serves as a repository of Mandinka vocabulary. The book provides a wealth of indigenous knowledge, cataloging traditional names of trees, grasses, herbs, fish, main dishes, utensils, tools, and birds, making it an invaluable linguistic and cultural resource.

Speaking on the occasion of the book’s release, Dr. Manjang expressed immense joy at the rapid publication of his second book within a year. He urged intellectuals and the educated elite to embrace and promote their national languages, emphasizing their role in empowering communities and fostering knowledge production and acquisition. Drawing comparisons with developed nations, he highlighted how linguistic self-reliance has contributed significantly to national progress and intellectual advancement.

Dr Manjang’s publication reaffirms his dedication to language policy advocacy and the revitalization of African languages in literature and education. Kilondingholu is expected to make a substantial impact in both literary and linguistic circles, furthering discussions on the importance of indigenous language preservation and usage in contemporary education and intellectual discourse.

Dr Manjang’s work contributes significantly to the promotion of N’ko, a script developed in 1949 by Solomana Kante to transcribe Africa languages. The script has become a cornerstone of literacy and cultural preservation in West Africa.