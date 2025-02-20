Assembly communication staff trained 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA, in partnership with the Gambia Press Union GPU, recently organised a 2-day capacity-building training for the National Assembly communication unit.

Hosted at Bakadaji hotel, the training aims to enhance the communication officers’ public engagement, improve transparency, and strengthen the institution’s ability to communicate its legislative work effectively.

- Advertisement -

It is funded by the EU-support towards democracy in The Gambia (EU-CODE).

Kalipha Mbye, Clerk of the National Assembly said the training is a key instrument through which the participants can make the assembly grow and honour its social contract with the people.

He underscored the significance of communication in bridging the gap between the legislature and the public.

- Advertisement -

“A well-structured communication framework will ensure the public understands the purpose of the legislation and feel empowered to contribute to the process,” he said.

Clerk Mbye added that the training will only be useful if knowledge acquired is put into good use. He urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity and ensure the knowledge gained is effectively utilised.

“My doors will always remain open for all to explore avenues for further improvements where necessary.” He urged IDEA to continue providing mentorship and technical support to Gambian institutions especially the National Assembly.

Jainaba Faye of International IDEA, said in 2024, IDEA supported the development of a 4-year strategic and investment plan for the National Assembly with a view to creating an open, transparent and democratic legislature guided by principles of good governance, accountability and probity.

“This is to ensure effective legislative scrutiny, oversight and representation for the citizens of The Gambia.”

She said the development of the plan was followed up with the development of a 3-year communication strategy that speaks to the implementation of the National Assembly Strategic and Investment Plan.

“The capacity building for communication officers could not have come at a better time. Their role in the National Assembly is not just a supportive function but a central pillar to its effective governance. They ensure that the policies, decisions, and debates that take place within parliament are clearly communicated and understood by the citizens they represent,” she stated.

Raphaël Brigandi, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to The Gambia, said communication is at the heart of policymaking.

He said the training that would cover 360-degree intensive training seeks to address key aspects of communication both in terms of technical skills and content production.