UTG launches Fulbright pedagogy for professors

By Olimatou Coker

The University of the Gambia (UTG) recently launched Fulbright pedagogy for its professors.

Launched at UTG Kanifing campus, Fulbright pedagogy for Professors (PFP) is a course in adult learning, teaching and facilitation.

The objective of the PFP course is to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of how adult (undergraduate and graduate) students learn and demonstrate skills in teaching and facilitation methods for adults.

It is funded by the US Fulbright Scholar Program, which is sponsored and administered by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the US Department of State.

Prof Francis Sarr, the project facilitator, said the program serves as a learning and transformation journey aimed at empowering participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their respective fields.

“We are committed to providing a supportive and enriching engagement where learners can thrive and achieve their potential,” he said.

Eric Mehler, the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, said Fulbright provides extraordinary opportunities for Gambian scholars and professionals to engage in advanced research, and teaching in the United States.

He said Gambian scholars can apply for research and curriculum development grants through the Fulbright African Research program.

“Currently, Dr Mamudou Jallow, the head of the biology department at the UTG, is in the United States through the program. So, we eagerly anticipate his return and the knowledge, expertise, and new perspectives he will bring back to his colleagues and students,” he said.

The diplomat disclosed that applications for the 2026-2027 Fulbright African Research Scholar Program will open soon. He encouraged all eligible scholars and faculty members to explore the opportunity and contribute to strengthening academic and research excellence in The Gambia.