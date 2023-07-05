GAMBIAN GIRLS ENJOY PROMOTION TO SENEGALESE WOMEN’S FIRST DIVISION

Former Gambia U-17 player Abie Colley and compatriot Adel Mendy both played crucial roles in helping their Senegalese women’s second tier side, AS Bambey won the title and secured promotion to the domestic first division competition.

Colley and Mendy were on a season-long loan from their parent clubs Abuko United and Red Scorpions respectively.



Speaking to GFF Media yesterday afternoon, Abie Colley remarked: “I’m happy to help the team promoted to the first division and won my first title as a player.” She said the beginning of her stay at the club was a bit difficult. “It was difficult for me to leave a first division team in the Gambia to go and play for a second division side in Senegal, but I was convinced by the team’s project that’s why I joined them. I want to thank Abuko United for allowing me to move,” Colley added.

The skillful midfielder, who also operates on either wings said she wants to make the move a permanent deal. “The club wants to sign me on a permanent basis and I also want to join in to help the club win the first division title,” she concluded.

GFF media