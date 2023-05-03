In exciting news for grassroots football in England and Baboucarr Touray, a Gambian national known as “Van,” who is making waves as a manager and coach for the U-6 team at Vision Football Academy in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Touray has been devoting all of his time to scouting for talented young players in England, with a focus on the U-6 age group.

His efforts have paid off, as the Vision Academy has established collaborations with several prestigious pre-academies, including Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, and Birmingham City.

Through these partnerships, Vision Academy has been able to hold test matches that allow the clubs to scout their potentially talented young players. Touray’s work in identifying and developing young players has been instrumental in these collaborations, and he has earned a reputation as a top talent scout in the grassroots football community.

Touray’s role at the Vision Academy goes beyond scouting, however. As a man manager and coach for the U-6 team, he is responsible for helping young players develop their skills and confidence on the field. His passion for the sport and dedication to his players has made him a beloved figure in the local football community.

The Vision Football Academy is thrilled to have Touray on board and credits him with helping to establish the academy as a premier destination for young footballers. With his eye for talent and commitment to developing young players, Touray is sure to continue making a major impact in grassroots football in England.

