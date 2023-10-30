Gambian High Commission in Dakar awards Jawara

- Advertisement -

The Gambia High Commission in Dakar has awarded the CEO of GACH Global Abubakary Jawara for his contribution to the successful hosting of the Gambia Day in Senegal.

The Gambia Day provided Gambian and Senegalese public and private economic operators an opportunity to explore prospects in both countries as well as benefit from the two governments’ goodwill to remove bureaucracies in registering or match-making of businesses in the two countries.

Hundreds of business heads and investors from the two countries met at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Dakar in a forum organised by the two nations’ investment agencies, Giepa and Apix, which took advantage of the Gambia Day celebration—a concept initiated by The Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar—to exhibit Gambian culture, as well as promote Senegambia relations.

During the event, the Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar took advantage to recognise those who contributed to the successful hosting of the event.

The award presented to Mr Jawara recognises his invaluable contribution towards The Gambia Day. The High Commission also thanked him for agreeing to support the event.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara expressed gratitude to the Gambia’s High Commission for recognising his efforts, saying it will serve as motivation for him to do more.

Mr Jawara is one of the country’s leading business tycoons and philanthropists.