Gambian para athlete Gamo dies

The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, yesterday announced the passing of Modou Gamo, a Gambian para-powerlifter and athlete. He died early Monday morning after a day’s illness. He was 40.

Gamo was the sole para athlete to represent The Gambia at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where he received a certificate of merit in the 100+kg category.

“We equally send our profound condolences to the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) and the entire sporting family on his demise,” the GNOC said in a statement yesterday.