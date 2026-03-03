spot_img
21.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
type here...
spot_img
Sports

Gambian para athlete Gamo dies

- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, yesterday announced the passing of Modou Gamo, a Gambian para-powerlifter and athlete. He died early Monday morning after a day’s illness. He was 40.

Gamo was the sole para athlete to represent The Gambia at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where he received a certificate of merit in the 100+kg category.

“We equally send our profound condolences to the Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) and the entire sporting family on his demise,” the GNOC said in a statement yesterday.

Previous article
Africa’s silence is complicity: Why the continent must stop aiding the West’s destruction of international law
Next article
SJAG PLANS DEBATES BETWEEN GFF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions