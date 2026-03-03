SJAG PLANS DEBATES BETWEEN GFF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS

- Advertisement -

As the national elections for a new executive committee of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) draws near, the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) has announced plans to host presidential debates featuring all candidates contesting the upcoming GFF elections, scheduled for August.

A statement from the body said the debates are set to take place in May, June, and July 2026.

“SJAG welcomes interested partners and stakeholders to collaborate in making these debates a success,” the statement said.

However the SJAG and indeed the country are waiting for the official line-up of candidates. So far, two people – former finance director Kemo Cessay and former executive member Sadibou Kamaso–are known to be aspiring to replace Lamin Kaba Bajo who along with his executive are quitting in August.

There are however unconfirmed names of likely aspirants in the fray, such as GFF security head, Musa Jammeh, referee Papa Gassama and secretary general Lamin Jassey.

Attempts to hold presidential debates in the last GFF elections between incumbent Bajo and challenger Kamaso failed when the former turned down the invitation.