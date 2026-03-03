Sall officially submits application for UN secretary general job

- Advertisement -

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall has officially submitted his candidacy for the position of secretary general of the United Nations (UN). His application was forwarded by the current Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, reports Seneweb.

With this institutional support, Macky Sall formally becomes the candidate endorsed by the pan-African organisation to succeed António Guterres. This move solidifies the international ambitions of the former head of state, whose profile had been regularly mentioned for high-level global responsibilities since he left office.

The African Union intends to exert its full influence in the selection process within the UN General Assembly and Security Council. Macky Sall’s choice by his African peers is based on his experience leading the AU in 2022 and his constant advocacy for better representation of Africa in global governance bodies.

- Advertisement -

Seneweb

Senegal scrambling to pay $480 million debt next month

By Bineta Seydi

- Advertisement -

Senegal is at a financial crossroads, facing a crucial debt repayment of 267 billion CFA francs (US$480 million) next month. Séga Fall Mbodji, a statistical engineer and risk mathematician, noted that with the debt-to-GDP ratio at 132%, the country’s debt is a ticking time bomb.

To explain the seriousness of the situation to the general public, he uses a striking metaphor: “The bag has become heavier than the one carrying it. If Senegal sold everything it produces in a year, it would not even be enough to repay what it owes.”

He explained: “The main danger lies in the debt rollover mechanism, where the state must borrow to repay maturing capital in a context of rising interest rates. The country is currently replacing older debt contracted at low rates (3-5%) with new debt at much higher rates (9-12%), thus creating a veritable financial trap. This situation generates a bank crowding-out effect. By absorbing liquidity from local banks, the state reduces the credit available to Senegalese SMEs and hinders real economic growth. Furthermore, if banks are forced to write down these fragile public assets, their own financial stability is threatened by a potential domino effect.

“The impact also extends beyond national borders, as repayment requires foreign currency, putting pressure on the WAEMU zone’s foreign exchange reserves. If Senegal draws too heavily on these reserves, it reduces the import capacity of the entire region. On a social level, since every franc collected through customs or taxes is already earmarked for repayment, the state loses its flexibility to support the population through subsidies on basic necessities. To stabilise this mechanism, Séga Fall Mbodji opined that there should be a massive and rapid increase in GDP or negotiations with creditors to spread out the payments will be necessary,” he outlined.

Seneweb

PM Sonko says Pastef ‘is not afraid to become an opposition party again’

By Yandé Diop

During his discussion with party members as part of the “Facing Party Members” initiative on Sunday night, Pastef leader and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko spoke at length about the party’s role in the current government. He addressed his relationship with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, as well as the debates surrounding the role of the Prime Minister’s Office and its future within the executive branch.

‘Pastef must be at the heart of governance’

Sonko first emphasised that Pastef remains the main political force supporting the current government, asserting that no governance is possible without the party. “Pastef must be at the heart of governance. No one can govern without it. “Some are trying to make people believe it’s possible, but it’s not,” he asserted. He reiterated that several high-ranking government officials still claim affiliation with the party: “The President claims membership in Pastef, as does the Prime Minister, and most of the ministers as well. As long as I am Prime Minister, the government will reflect Pastef’s vision.”

When asked about his future, Sonko stated that he was not focused on any particular position, while denouncing manoeuvres aimed, in his view, at weakening his role. “Even some Pastef members are manoeuvering to get rid of a strong prime minister,” he lamented. He also stated that he is the head of government with, technically, the least power, despite the perception of an influential Prime Minister’s Office. He clarified that some entities formerly attached to his department are now under the authority of the Presidential Palace, emphasising that he is not seeking a power struggle: “There are structures that used to belong to the Prime Minister’s Office and are now at the Palace. I don’t claim them, because I’m not a power-hungry person.”

Constitutional balance and ‘smooth coexistence’

Sonko reiterated that the constitution clearly defines everyone’s responsibilities, stressing that he intends to fully exercise his own. “The constitution gives powers to the president, but also to the prime minister. And I will fully assume my role,” he asserted. For him, reforms must be carried out collaboratively: “The president has his channels and his responsibilities. Everyone must make their mark through their actions and with the support of the other.”

The Pastef leader also raised the possibility of a potential disconnect between the party and the executive branch, using the expression “soft cohabitation”. “If the president is not aligned with his party, we could find ourselves in a situation of soft, reasonable cohabitation,” he warned. He reiterated that the parliamentary majority remains dominated by Pastef, which gives the party a pivotal role in the institutional balance: “The National Assembly is Pastef, the president is Pastef, the prime minister is Pastef. I have no problem with positions or titles. If we are forced into certain situations, Pastef is not afraid to become an opposition party again.”

To some observers, these statements confirm the existence of deep internal debates on the balance of power.

Seneweb

Ex-minister says Senegal should not back Macky for UN top job

Mamadou Ndoye, former secretary general of the Democratic League party and former minister of national education, was a guest on the Grand Jury television programme this Sunday. When asked about the possibility of Senegal supporting former President Macky Sall for the position of secretary general of the United Nations, he clearly expressed his disagreement.

While acknowledging that the appointment of a Senegalese to head the UN would be a source of national pride, Ndoye said Macky Sall is not the right choice. “If I had to put a Senegalese person at the head of the United Nations, would it be Macky Sall? I would say no,” he stated definitively.

The former minister justified his position by citing the record of the former head of state at the end of his term. According to him, Macky Sall left power “in a very, very bad way,” with a governance marked by repression and the erosion of democratic gains. “He called into question the right to protest, the right to free expression. The repression led to deaths and imprisonments on an exceptional scale,” he denounced.

Ndoye also opined that Sall’s image would negatively impact Senegal internationally. “This tarnished image cannot be used to make him a secretary-general of the United Nations. It’s not good for Senegal,” he insisted.

Regarding the global context, he argued for strong leadership at the head of the UN, in an international environment he considered particularly tense. “It is not at a time when supremacist and neo-fascist forces are seeking to discredit the United Nations that we will appoint such a weak secretary general,” he warned, calling for a figure capable of resisting pressure, particularly within the Security Council.

When finally questioned about the possibility of legal action against Macky Sall, Ndoye remained reserved, while pointing to the lack of investigations into political violence. “I don’t understand how, with the executive and legislative branches, we can’t conduct the necessary investigations to uncover the truth,” he stated.

For him, beyond personal disputes, the new authorities were expected to bring about a real break with the past. “What we were expecting was a new dynamic, a cultural shift, and a change in practices,” concluded the former leader of the LD.

Seneweb