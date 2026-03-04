Gambia hosts Africa’s head of customs Master Class meeting

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has confirmed to journalists yesterday that The Gambia will host the African Tax Administration Forum’s (ATAF) annual Master Class for Commissioner and Director Generals in July, this year.

The gathering brings together tax leaders from across Africa to share strategies on revenue collection, leadership, and combating evasion.

The 2025 ATAF Master Class was held in Rabat, Morocco, where GRA’s Darboe shared insights with peers.

The meeting discussed practical experiences to boost tax compliance continent-wide. ATAF, launched in 2009, promotes cooperation among 38+ African tax bodies for better governance and economic growth.

Hosting the event in 2026 would elevate The Gambia’s role in pan-African tax reforms, spotlighting GRA’s progress.

According to ATAF officials, it aligns with national goals for stronger domestic resource mobilisation amid economic challenges.

It is expected to provide an avenue for knowledge exchange, and potential policy impacts on Gambian fiscal strategies.

The event typically features sessions on digitalisation, risk management, and peer learning.

CG Darboe told the visiting ATAF executive director that The Gambia has begun preparations to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

He said the Banjul meeting will build on the achievements accomplished by the GRA.

He highlighted The Gambia’s active role in ATAF since its inception, recalling the country’s participation as one of the founding members.

CG Darboe added that The Gambia continues to play a key role in shaping the continent’s tax agenda.

Darboe highlighted the tangible impact of ATAF support on GRA’s operations ranging from training in data analytics, tax audits, transfer pricing, and VAT on digital services. “Our staff have gained the expertise necessary to enhance compliance and revenue collection.”

The ATAF Executive Director Mary Baine praised The Gambia’s proactive tax reforms under the leadership of CG Darboe.