Gambia’s ADRS wins peace maker award in US

By Sirrah Touray

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Secretariat (ADRS) of The Gambia has been awarded the 2026 Peace Maker Award by the Centre for African Peace and Conflict Resolution (CAPCR) at California State University, Sacramento.

The honour recognises the institution’s pivotal role in expanding access to justice and fostering harmony throughout The Gambia.

In a formal announcement, the university lauded the ADRS for its “outstanding services in providing mediation and conflict resolution, giving special commendation for its exemplary and dedicated work with market women and other vulnerable populations across the nation”. The selection was made by the CAPCR board following a “rigorous” nomination and interview process.

ADRS executive secretary Kumba Jow highlighted that for 33 years, the annual peace maker award has celebrated individuals and organisations that have made remarkable contributions to peace-building in Africa and within the diaspora.

By receiving this award, the ADRS joins an esteemed list of global leaders and trailblazing advocates, including former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, actor and activist Danny Glover, Nigerian politician Peter Obi, US Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and the Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

“Being recognised by a globally respected peace institution underscores ADRS’s commitment to fostering inclusive, community driven solutions,” Jow stated. She added: “This honour affirms the secretariat’s dedication to institutionalising alternative dispute resolution as a sustainable tool for justice and peace-building and reinforces The Gambia’s progress in promoting peaceful conflict resolution.”

The award will be presented at the Alumni Centre on the CSU Sacramento campus ceremony on 25th April. It will serve as the capstone event for the 34th Annual Africa/Diaspora Conference on violence prevention and peace education. An international audience of approximately 300 guests from across the United States, Africa, and Europe is expected to attend the celebration.

Operating under The Gambia’s Ministry of Justice, the ADRS is mandated to provide accessible, efficient, and cost-effective mediation services. Its work has been instrumental in strengthening social cohesion and community harmony, proving that peace can be cultivated one resolved dispute at a time. This international recognition shines a spotlight on the quiet, essential work of peacemaking that is transforming communities for the better.