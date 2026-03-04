Mbowe urges gov’t to legalise, commercialise cannabis 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Politician Pa Modou Mbowe has said instead of the recent wanton destruction of cannabis fields in Jinack, government should legalise, regulate and promote the cultivation of the crop for export.

Speaking in an interview with The Standard, the former No To Alliance movement spokesperson explained: “The approach that they took is according to the law as it is right now. They should engage in a rethink. Instead of destruction, the state should consider a regulated framework that allows cultivation for export and other controlled purposes.

“Cannabis is a natural plant so why should it remained criminalised in The Gambia while other substances such as alcohol and cigarettes are legally sold despite known health risks.

“There are bars all over The Gambia. And we all agree alcohol is detrimental to our health, yet it is legal. One can even send a child to go and buy alcohol for you anywhere in The Gambia. It is the same with cigarettes, even though packets carry warning notices like ‘smoking kills’.

Mbowe pointed to countries where cannabis laws have been relaxed and its products are sold openly in licenced shops.

In Africa, he cited Ghana and Uganda as countries that have legalised cannabis cultivation for export. According to him, Ghana earns millions of dollars annually from exports, while Uganda entered agreements with foreign partners after legal reforms.

“Can you imagine what that kind of money can do in our education system and likewise our health system?” he asked.

Mbowe proposed a licencing regime covering growers, researchers and recreational sellers, with taxation at each level. He argued that such a system would generate revenue for the state while creating jobs, particularly for young people in communities like Jinack.

He further suggested that a regulated cannabis industry could help address irregular migration, commonly known as the “back way”.

“Before I spend up to D60,000 to go on the back way, I might as well just go on the farm and work there,” he said, adding that structured employment in agriculture could offer a viable alternative. While acknowledging that law enforcement agencies were implementing the law, Mbowe called for amendments to the Drug Control Act, noting that it has been revised before and can be reviewed again.