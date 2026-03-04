Rawda chieftain urges tougher action against gays

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The coordinator of Rawdatul Majalis, a grassroots Islamic organisation, has called on President Adama Barrow and his government to take stiffer actions against homosexual activities in The Gambia.

Alhaji Morro Sillah said he “totally and unreservedly condemns” the homosexual and paedophilia networks being exposed in neighbouring Senegal which have implicated prominent figures.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, the Islamic cleric said he was making the statement as “a concerned citizen”.

He added: “As the Mandinka axiom states, ‘If a vulture stands on the chest of your companion, you should conclude that it is already on your chest too’. This proverb teaches that when your companions start dying in their numbers, you should understand that your own time is approaching. In other words, when danger confronts those around us, we must recognise that we ourselves are not immune. What affects our neighbours today may, in time, affect us as well.

“In this regard, we hear reports of the growing prevalence of same-sex unions in Senegal, a country we shares borders with as well as deep historical and cultural ties. Given this closeness, it would be unwise to assume that such developments cannot influence our own society. Homosexual unions are antithetical to our cultural traditions, values, and the moral principles upon which our society has long been founded. This is why I am respectfully calling upon on the government and leaders of our nation to remain vigilant in safeguarding the moral, cultural, and spiritual integrity of our country,” he urged.

He claimed that even lower animals that lack the faculty of reasoning do not indulge in such “dastardly” acts. “Therefore,” he argued, “it is sad to see humans indulging in such a vile act”.

He said concerns have also been raised about the social and public health consequences associated with homosexuality.

He said if the issue is not “proactively addressed”, it could undermine social cohesion and the moral foundations of the nation.

“In light of these developments, I respectfully urge the government to thoroughly scrutinise emerging social trends and to take decisive action to protect the values and stability of our society. This should include the formulation and enforcement of clear legislation prohibiting practices deemed incompatible with our national, cultural, and religious principles,” he suggested.

Sillah said more stringent penalties for violations, such as public execution of culprits, should be considered to serve as a strong deterrent.

“Furthermore, individuals or groups found promoting or advocating such practices should be subject to appropriate legal sanctions. Those who wish to engage in lifestyles fundamentally at odds with the values of our society should not be allowed to impose them upon the nation. It is my sincere hope that the government will act with wisdom, firmness, and foresight to preserve the moral order, and future of our country,” he concluded.