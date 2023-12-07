GAMBIAN-US COLLEGE SOCCER STAR FAYE SELECTED INTO SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICAN

- Advertisement -

Dallas College Cedar Valley men’s soccer player Abdourahman Faye was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Second Team All-American.

The son of Ebou Faye, second vice president of the Gambia Football Federation, Abdourahman, a 6-foot sophomore center midfielder/forward from Dallas, finished the season with 12 goals and four assists for 28 points.

He had two game winning goals and two hat tricks. He became the first player in Cedar Valley program history to score two hat tricks in the same season.

Faye notched his first hat trick in a 3-3 tie with National Park College Sept. 10. Ten days later, he put his name in Suns’ lore, scoring three goals in a 4-0 shutout of Dallas Athletic Conference foe Dallas College Mountain View. He had two stretches of three-straight games where he scored at least one goal.

His record-breaking second hat trick also established a career-high in points in a game for him as he finished that win over Mountain View with seven, having distributed an assist to figure in on all four of the goals in the game. Faye recorded at least one point in five straight games from Sept. 10-23 – the end date of that when he polished off the first of his two three straight games finding the back of the net.

In his two-year Suns career, Faye had 13 goals, seven assists and 33 points.

Cedar Valley went 5-8-3 this season, including a 2-2 mark in the DAC.

njcaaregion5.com