Gambian writer launches book ‘Journey of a Village Boy’

By Aminata Kuyateh

Gambian writer Yahya Kandeh recently launched his latest book, ‘Journey of a Village Boy’, a personal memoir that traces the power of family, community and education in shaping a life’s path, drawing a wide gathering of writers, academics and literature students from across all sectors.

The book launch, held before an audience largely made up of Gambian writers and literature students, doubled as a reflection on the country’s shared rural heritage and the enduring value of education, reading and collective responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Kandeh credited his parents’ values as the foundation of his journey. He said his parents were not driven by material wealth but by kindness, care for others, and a firm belief in education as a path to a better future.

He drew parallels with one of his favourite books, The Journey of the Black Boy, which tells the story of parents who insisted on educating their child despite limited opportunities, believing that education would enable him not only to improve his own life but also support his community.

Kandeh explained that his own story mirrors that determination. At a time when schools were scarce and the pursuit of education was not common, his parents persisted, even relying on extended family and community support to ensure he stayed in school.

He described the book as a story of resilience, focus, and determination, shaped not by one person alone but by many hands that offered support along the way.

“This was not a lonely journey,” he told the audience, noting that some of the people who played key roles in his life were present in the room.

He paid tribute to the late Anthony Manning, whose intervention, he said, came at a critical moment and made his educational journey less difficult than it might otherwise have been.

Kandeh also acknowledged educators, policymakers, and academics in attendance, including representatives from the education sector, describing their presence as a sign of shared commitment to education and community development.

As part of the launch, Kandeh read excerpts from the book, offering a glimpse into moments of hardship, frustration and unexpected support, including a story highlighting the sacrifices parents are willing to make to protect a child’s education.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Louis Moses Mendy, served as Chief Guest of Honour and officially launched the book. Mendy described the occasion as personally significant, noting that he was launching a book he had not yet read, but one whose title already resonated deeply with him.

Mendy focused his address on the meaning of the “village,” arguing against the common perception of rural communities as disadvantaged spaces.

He said villages are built on collective responsibility, shared sacrifice and mutual support, and values that continue to shape individuals long after they leave.

According to him, the village does not define a person’s limitations but helps identify their roots and sense of purpose, adding that the Journey of a Village Boy reflects experiences familiar to many Gambians, even if the details differ.

He pointed out that while journeys may follow similar paths, individual experiences vary, shaped by circumstance and choice. Using Kandeh’s story, he urged young people to view obstacles not as barriers but as preparation for greater responsibilities ahead.

PS Mendy also used the platform to call for a stronger reading and writing culture in The Gambia, warning that low reading habits contribute to misinformation and weak critical thinking.

He disclosed that efforts are underway to integrate works by Gambian writers into the school curriculum, stressing the importance of children learning their own stories through local voices.

He further announced that Kandeh’s book would be submitted to the Ministry’s curriculum department for review, with the possibility of being adopted as recommended reading material for schools. He said every Gambian child should read the book, noting that the majority of citizens trace their roots to rural communities.

He announced plans to donate copies of the book to libraries of his former schools, saying the gesture is meant to remind students that success is possible regardless of background.

Other speakers at the event, including writer Musa Bah, highlighted the importance of promoting Gambian literature within academic spaces, encouraging students and writers to document local experiences and histories.

The journey of a Village Boy was presented not just as Kandeh’s story but as a reflection of many Gambian lives shaped by community, sacrifice, and the quiet strength of the village.