GFF ANNOUNCES HISTORIC MILESTONE IN DEVELOPMENT OF DOMESTIC GAME

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Monday announced a historic milestone in the development of the domestic game with the formal presentation of the Fifa Amateur Football Country Report for The Gambia.

The presentation at the NTTC is part of a three-day intensive review period. The proceedings are concluded yesterday, with a high-level stakeholder interface at the Metzy Residence Hotel in Kololi. This final session brought together key actors from across the football ecosystem to deliberate on the report’s recommendations and align on an implementation strategy that benefits Gambian youth.

The Gambia now joins an elite group of African nations to have successfully completed this Fifa led assessment, following in the footsteps of Mauritania and Botswana, who concluded their reports in 2025. By finalising this survey, the GFF reaffirms its position as a progressive Member Association committed to international best practices and the methodical development of the beautiful game.

- Advertisement -

“The GFF remains dedicated to ensuring that the insights gained from this report translate into tangible progress on every pitch across the country.”

www.msn.com