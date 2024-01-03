Gambia’s opponent Senegal names 27 players for title defence

- Advertisement -

Aliou Cisse, the coach of Senegal, has named the 27 players who could represent the Teranga Lions at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The Senegalese team finds itself in Group C alongside Gambia, Guinea, and Cameroon.

The 27 Senegalese players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations are:

Goalkeepers

Édouard Mendy

Mory Diaw

Seny Dieng

Defenders

Youssouf Sabaly

Krépin Diatta

Kalidou Koulibaly

Moussa Niakhaté

Abdou Diallo

Formose Mendy

Abdoulaye Ndiaye

Abdoulaye Seck

Fodé Ballo-Touré

Ismail Jakobs

Midfielders

Lamine Camara

Pape Matar Sarr

Cheikhou Kouyaté

Nampalys Mendy

Pape Gueye

Pathé Ciss

Idrissa Gueye

Forwards

Nicolas Jackson

Abdallah Sima

Habib Diallo

Iliman Ndiaye

Ismaïla Sarr

Sadio Mané

Boulaye Dia

Note:

All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.