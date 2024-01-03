Gambia’s opponent Senegal names 27 players for title defence

Aliou Cisse, the coach of Senegal, has named the 27 players who could represent the Teranga Lions at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023.
The Senegalese team finds itself in Group C alongside Gambia, Guinea, and Cameroon.
The 27 Senegalese players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations are:
Goalkeepers
Édouard Mendy
Mory Diaw
Seny Dieng
Defenders
Youssouf Sabaly
Krépin Diatta
Kalidou Koulibaly
Moussa Niakhaté
Abdou Diallo
Formose Mendy
Abdoulaye Ndiaye
Abdoulaye Seck
Fodé Ballo-Touré
Ismail Jakobs
Midfielders
Lamine Camara
Pape Matar Sarr
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Nampalys Mendy
Pape Gueye
Pathé Ciss
Idrissa Gueye
Forwards
Nicolas Jackson
Abdallah Sima
Habib Diallo
Iliman Ndiaye
Ismaïla Sarr
Sadio Mané
Boulaye Dia
Note:
All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.