Gamcel/Gamtel staff demand transparency over privatisation, benefits

By Olimatou Coker

Employees of Gamtel/ Gamcel have called for transparency over the current privatisation plan of the two institutions by government, especially the actual amount approved by the World Bank for the staff’s Social Package.

Speaking from a prepared text on behalf of the staff, Pierre Njie, the group’s spokesman, said this is important in view of two different statements by the minister of Detail Economy and that of Finance.

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs publicly stated on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on 27 May 2025 that $10 million (approximately D700 million) had been approved. However, on 26th June 2025, the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy told Parliament that the World Bank had allocated only $6.4 million (D448 million) for implementing the Social Plan.We urge the authorities to provide clear communication and ensure that the entire $10 million approved by the World Bank is used exclusively for the benefit of the affected staff”, they said.

The employees alleged that their demand in a petition submitted on 20th January to Gamtel, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Department of Labour, and other relevant authorities, have still not been met,.

“Also, according to the restructuring programme report, out of a total of 1,056 staff, 706 are to be removed, with only 350 to remain, The report further indicates that 520 staff under the age of 55 have opted for voluntary departure, while 155 staff aged 55 to 59, are to take voluntary retirement. However our findings are that many staff were coerced into signing voluntary departure forms under the threat of receiving only six months’ salary if they refused. These forms were distributed on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, and the staff were urged to return them by Monday, 7th April 2025” the employees alleged.

They added that another grave concern is the alleged disappearance of D13.4 million in staff contributions, which were deducted from their salaries but not paid into the Credit Union Account.

“All these issues have contributed to a severely demoralised workforce. Given the short timeline of the restructuring programme, we call for urgent action from the relevant authorities. Failure to respond adequately will leave us with no choice but to take further steps, within the limits of the law, to secure all our salaries and benefits, which we have earned through years of dedicated service to this institution,” they said in the statement shared with the media.