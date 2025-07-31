Ambassador Bah receives 2025 Mandela Washington Fellows

- Advertisement -

Press release

A group of young Africans were on Friday July 25, 2025 warmly welcomed to the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington DC by His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America.

The fellows are in the United States for a six-week leadership and academic training at top United States universities. Six fellows hailed from – Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, The Gambia and the United States of America. They used the opportunity to thank the Ambassador Bah for the hospitality and the support accorded.

The Gambian ambassador warmly welcomed the delegation to the Embassy and congratulated them for being the best and the brightest from across Africa and in the US He urged them to develop connections and network with Americans and among themselves while working on enhancing their skills in the various leadership and academic programmes before them.

Since the programme began in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship has empowered a good number of Gambians to lead in innovation and positive change in communities across the country. The fellows were led to the Embassy by a Gambian participant, Ms Sera Gillen.