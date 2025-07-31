Alport Banjul enhances port efficiency with new equipment

- Advertisement -

As part of its continuous drive to modernise operations and improve efficiency at the Port of Banjul, Alport Banjul has expanded its operational fleet with the introduction of new cargo handling and internal logistics equipment.

The newly acquired assets include: 5 forklifts with a 3.5-ton capacity – to enhance cargo lifting and handling efficiency; 4 trailers to support the internal movement of goods across the port and 4 tarpaulin-covered trucks (tarback trucks) – to protect cargo from weather exposure during transport within the terminal.

This strategic investment reflects Alport Banjul’s strong commitment to strengthening operational capacity, minimising delays, and delivering improved service across port activities.

The new equipment is expected to significantly boost day-to-day operations, reduce turnaround times, and support The Gambia’s growing trade and logistics sector.