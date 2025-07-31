NGO donates medical equipment to Mile 2

- Advertisement -

A Spanish-based NGO Ser Humano has made a significant donation of healthcare supplies and electric beds to the hospital at the notorious Mile 2 Prison in The Gambia. This charitable initiative is part of a humanitarian project that the organisation has been carrying out for over a year in the African country, with a firm commitment to improving the living conditions and medical care of prisoners.

The donation included hospital-grade electric beds, anti-bedsore mattresses, basic medical supplies, clinical instruments, and other essential resources for the dignified and effective treatment of inmates with health problems.

This initiative would not have been possible without the direct and decisive involvement of two key figures in the Gambian administration: the Director General of Penitentiary Institutions, Mr Digi; and the Minister of Public Administration, Boubacar Manssally. Both have demonstrated exemplary collaboration and profound sensitivity to the needs of the prison system, facilitating the necessary logistical and diplomatic channels for the materials to reach their destination safely and effectively.

From Ser Humano, its director and founder, Francisco Javier Gásquez, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Gambian authorities for their openness, cooperation, and commitment to the well-being of the inmates. “We have been working uninterruptedly in The Gambia for more than 20 years; and every day we reaffirm our conviction that dignity and humanitarian care must also be provided to those who are in prison,” stated Francisco Javier Gásquez.

The NGO reaffirms its intention to continue actively collaborating with the Gambian government and its prison institutions, with the aim of promoting structural, humanitarian, and medical improvements that benefit both inmates and the staff working in these centres.

This donation, beyond its material value, symbolises an act of justice, respect, and humanity toward a vulnerable population that is often overlooked, strengthening the bonds of solidarity between Spain and Gambia.