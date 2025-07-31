Spanish federation donates sport equipment to Tallinding

- Advertisement -

In a far-reaching act of solidarity, Lomo Blanco Sports Club and the Canary Islands Athletics Federation in collaboration with the NGO Ser Humano yesterday donated sports equipment to the community of Tallindín Del Norte, in Serekunda, The Gambia.

The initiative had the support and decisive involvement of Boubacar Manssally, councillor of Tallindín Del Norte, whose work has been instrumental in coordinating and receiving the equipment at its destination.

The shipment included sportswear, shoes, sports accessories, and other essential items for the practice of athletics, soccer, and individual and team sports, benefiting dozens of young people.

Lomo Blanco Sports Club, known for its social work and commitment to grassroots sports in the Canary Islands, has been one of the main drivers of this initiative.

“It’s not just about donating equipment; it’s about creating opportunities, opening paths for sport to transform lives. For us, this initiative reflects our values as a federation and as a community,” stated Mr Francisco (better known as Paco), a key figure in this type of international initiative.

The Canary Islands Athletics Federation, for its part, has offered key institutional support, providing logistical resources and encouraging the active participation of its members.

“Athletics has enormous potential as an educational and social inclusion tool. From the Canary Islands, we want to extend this power to places where it can make a real difference,” stated Mr Gabriel, one of its federation representatives and the driving force behind this international donation.

Furthermore, this initiative would not have been possible without the on-the-ground work of the NGO Ser Humano, which, through its general director, Francisco Javier Gasquez, has acted as a humanitarian channel, and without the close collaboration of Mr. Boubacar Manssally, a key figure in the project’s success. His commitment to the youth of his community, his direct management, and his constant communication with Canarian organisations have been instrumental in ensuring that the materials reached those most in need.

The NGO expressed its deep gratitude to Councilor Manssally for his dedication and social sensitivity, as well as to the Canarian sports institutions for their generosity and solidarity.

This gesture of solidarity demonstrates that when sport, cooperation, and political will come together, real and lasting change can be achieved in communities in need.