- Advertisement -

Top Gambian football agent Saikou Saidy has successfully brokered a loan deal that sees Alieu Fadera join Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo from Como 1907.

The move marks a major step in Fadera’s career, giving the talented winger the chance for a more competitative sting in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The loan deal will allow the 22-year-old to showcase his talent at the highest level of Italian football, with hopes of a permanent transfer in the future.

Speaking after the deal was finalised, agent Saidy shared his pride and belief in the player’s potential:

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of his journey — a talented player with a bright future ahead”.

Fadera, known for his pace, creativity and attacking instinct, will now look to make his mark with Sassuolo as he continues his rise in European football.

Saikou Saidy has built a strong reputation as one of Africa’s most respected football agents, known for guiding players to the top of the game. His role in facilitating Fadera’s move to Serie A is another testament to his commitment to Gambian football and player development.

Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio, commonly known as Sassuolo is a professional football club based in Sassuolo, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The team’s colours are black and green, which have earned them the nickname Neroverdi (“black and greens”). Sassuolo competes in Serie A, the highest division in the Italian football league system.

The club made its debut in Serie -A during the 2013–14 season, becoming one of the few teams to compete in the top division without representing a provincial capital. Sassuolo remained in Serie A until the 2023–24 season, when they were relegated to Serie B. They returned to the top flight after one season.

Gambia SportNews