Will Satou Sabally win Most Valuable Player?

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has had a great year, and as she gets back on the court, she may rise in MVP rankings.

Sabally made a name for herself in her time in the WNBA, and before her ankle injury, she was off to a good start.

Sabally averaged 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in her first 18 games. She has adjusted well to her new team, and they have been one of the best teams in the league. After missing the Mercury’s last four games, Sabally is back in action.

The Mercury star suited up for their game against the Atlanta Dream, and she was not alone. Kahleah Copper was in action as well.

Now that Sabally is back in action, she can pick up where she left off. Before her injury, she had 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in Phoenix’s loss to the Dallas Wings. It was a strong all-around game, and it served as a reminder of what she is capable of when healthy. In fact, it was the type of numbers a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate can put up on a consistent basis.

When it comes to the MVP race, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is the frontrunner. The Lynx are the top team in the league, as they have a record of 21-4. Collier is averaging 23.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals, and has had some strong games throughout the season.

Collier may be in the lead, but there are others in the race. A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is having a good year, despite the Aces having an up-and-down year. Wilson is no stranger to MVP, and she could be on the verge of another. She averages 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

Then, there are other players like Alyssa Thomas and Brenna Stewart. Thomas is nearly averaging a triple-double, and had big games right before the second half of the season. Stewart and the Liberty are playing well, and they are one of the league’s best teams.

All of these players will be tough to top, but in comes Sabally. The more she is on the floor, the better her MVP chances are. She will have noteworthy games, and will do so on a consistent basis. If she and the Mercury go on a run, her MVP odds improve.

